In spite of some cloud cover and a few renegade showers, temperatures are warming nicely into the 80s in most of the state as of the Lunchtime hour.

With more in the way of sunshine this afternoon, we will be turning the temperature up a bit more with highs reaching the 90s statewide.

A few spotty showers and storms will be possible later this afternoon into early evening, especially over south central Kansas, but most of us will keep it dry.

Tonight, temperatures dip down to the 60s and 70s with mostly dry conditions expected, any leftover storms dying out quickly after sunset.

Tomorrow, we crank the heat up another notch just in time for the 4th of July! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s!

and the first half of the day will be dry, but that will unfortunately change as we get toward the evening. A cold front will charge south out of Nebraska in the evening and bring with it a round of strong storms moving from north to south through the evening.

Areas along and north of I-70 stand a solid chance of seeing firework displays postponed or rained out as storms move in. Areas farther south near Wichita may hold the rain off long enough to conclude Independence Day celebrations before the storms arrive. We may also get a light show from Mother Nature as the storms approach! Storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. There can be an isolated tornado for northwestern portions of Kansas as well.

The front that triggers those storms will bring some much nicer days in for the latter half of the week. Highs trend below average in the 70s and 80s through Friday!

Daily storm chances will remain in the picture into the late week, primarily at night as storms approach from the west and north. We may see a lull in storm activity on Wednesday and Thursday before another complex looks more likely by the end of the week.

7/3/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 70 Wind: S/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Jack Boston