Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heavy rain could lead to areas of flooding to start the holiday weekend

Showers and storms continue across parts of Kansas this evening. Some of these storms have been strong to severe.

A Marginal Risk encompasses most of the state south of I-70 where all severe weather hazards will need to be monitored.

As the night lingers on, the severe threat will become more isolated with the strongest storms capable of producing damaging winds and large hail.

Lightning will need to be closely monitored through the evening, especially for any Friday football games.

Given the amount of moisture in our atmosphere, heavy rainfall is expected to accompany these storms, and slow storm motion could lead to areas of flash flooding through Saturday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of central Kansas until 1PM Saturday.

An additional 2″ to 3″ of rainfall will be possible.

The cold front will continue to push to the south, but will leave behind some morning showers and storms across southern and central Kansas Saturday before the system clears the region Saturday evening.

Expect temperatures to be back into the 60s for most tonight.

Due to added cloud cover and some cooler air filtering in behind the front, daytime highs on Saturday will sit into the 70s and 80s.

A dry sky returns to wrap up the holiday weekend along with temperatures dropping briefly into the 80s for daytime highs both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will start to warm Monday and Tuesday before another front sweeps in early next week.

This front will not bring us much, if anything, in terms of rainfall, but it will help to clear out the humidity and bring back a more comfortable feel to the air. As a result of this front, temperatures reset midweek with 80s for daytime highs and overnights into the 50s and lower 60s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige