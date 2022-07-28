Cooler temperatures are here and our rain chances still look solid for many into the weekend. We will see a drop in scattered showers through early Thursday evening before the atmosphere lights up again early tonight. Focus is first to the west and deeper into the overnight when we will see scattered showers and storms spread to the east.

Highest rainfall amounts will be from I-70 to the south.

Chances for a severe storm are low. That said, we will need to watch for any localized flooding as more rain is added over the coming days.

Since it has been so dry, we should be able to handle our water for the most part. However, Areal Flood Watches are in place through Saturday midday for southwest Kansas. Rainfall rates will be higher in this part of the region. As dry as it is, moisture will have a hard time absorbing into the ground quickly.

A boundary is locked near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. This will be the focus for repeated rounds of rain into Saturday. More substantial rainfall totals will be in the south with southwest Kansas picking up the most!

Temps will stay mainly in the 70s the remainder of the work week and into the first half of the weekend. High pressure is positioned to our north which will keep the flow cooler than normal.

Southern communities continue to partake in more scattered showers Saturday. Sunday this unsettled stretch departs and temps gradually warm. It will not be until next week before temps turn toasty in the 90s and triple digits. However, this may be short as cooler air and more rain eyes a return by the end of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 77 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 70 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 98 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman