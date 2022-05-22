The Canadian high pressure system that gave us such a cool and crisp May morning is moving out.

Overnight, clouds will thicken as our next system evolves bringing widespread rainfall that could lead to flash flooding early this week.

The first sign of rain appears out west Sunday night.

Another batch of rain works up from the south Monday and fills in the remainder of the state. The heaviest rain builds into the region Monday night through Tuesday.

Instability will be low but a clap of thunder may be heard Monday night into Tuesday morning across south central Kansas. The heaviest rainfall during this period will be near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and near/east of I-135. More than 3″ of rain may fall during this time. The threat for flash flooding will need to be monitored Monday night into Tuesday. Wednesday morning this system is a wrap and exits to the northeast.

Temps under the clouds and rain will be kept in line and below average from the upper 50s into the 60s. Once this unsettled stretch is over, temps will return to normal late May standards in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday. We stay on this warmer track into the Memorial holiday weekend. Storms in another unsettled pattern look to return Sunday night through the early half of the following week to begin June. Instability returns allowing some to become severe.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 48 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy. Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman