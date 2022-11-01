Temperatures surge this afternoon, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s. Mostly skies will follow us through the evening, making for a warm and sunny day with highs more than ten degrees above our seasonal average.

Strong southerly winds will continue to usher in warmer air for the next several days. Gusts could be as strong as 30 MPH this afternoon. Winds will remain strong through Thursday.

Those who did not see rain over the last week stand a higher chance of wildfires with these stronger winds. Fire weather watches and warnings have been issued for western Kansas through Wednesday evening. Please, no outdoor burning this week.

Temperatures yoyo as we approach the weekend. We go from the mid-70s on Thursday to the upper 50s on Saturday. This is because of a strong cold front that will race across the state Thursday evening, bringing in cooler air and rain chances.

The cold front will start to ignite showers and thunderstorms across the Sunflower State late Thursday night into Monday night. The front will collide with the warm airmass that will settle over the region during the next few days. This will lead to the perfect conditions to see thunderstorms.

Several strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning across the region. Stay weather aware, as all severe hazards are possible with these storms.

Rain lingers into Friday as the cold front starts to apply the breaks. Friday will see heavy rainfall across central and eastern Kansas. Cooler air will filter in behind the passing front. Unfortunately, western Kansas will miss out on most of the beneficial rain this weekend.

The potential for strong to severe storms is also present on Friday for those in southcentral Kansas and northern Oklahoma on Friday morning.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 77 Wind: S 10-20

|Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 57 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll