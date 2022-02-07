The nights will be cold this week, but the afternoons? Pleasant and warmer than average. We see an above average trend building this afternoon and will continue through the end of the work week.

Overnight, winds will lighten with clear to partly cloudy skies.

Patchy freezing fog is not out of the question in areas that continue to melt the snow.

Fire concerns are elevated to the north on Tuesday. Where we did not see as much snow with our last 2 systems across northern Kansas will be in the crosshairs for high fire danger Tuesday afternoon as relative humidity drops with increasing wind and temperature.

A front will work through the area, allowing sustained wind speeds to jump above 20 MPH. To the northwest, gusts may exceed 40 MPH, only enhancing the fire threat. No moisture expected from this front and it will have little impact on our future temperatures.

Wednesday we receive another subtle wind shift with no rain nor snow. There will be a few more clouds with this frontal passage.

We will see a temperature drop by a few degrees going into Thursday, but it will not be by much. There is a weak disturbance in our northwesterly flow that will bring light rain and snow to western Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This activity will dive to the south and avoid central into eastern Kansas. Amounts will be light and spotty, anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow possible. This will bring an influx in cloud cover throughout the state into the first half of Thursday.

Temperatures will rebound Friday before turning much colder by Saturday. This drop does not last long before warmer winds return late in the weekend and into most of next week. Another weak disturbance may skirt our viewing area to the west/southwest, bringing another brief and light chance for rain and snow to western Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle Friday night.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman