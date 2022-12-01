Strong southerly winds help aid our warming temperatures today as we reached the upper 40s and low 50s across the region. Peak wind gusts were as strong as 50 MPH near Dodge City will most of the area seeing wind gusts of at least 30 MPH.

Strong winds continue tomorrow. Pair this with low humidity, warm temperatures, and dry conditions, and you get the perfect recipe for heightened fire weather concerns. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are in place for most of the state through Friday evening. Please avoid any burning over the next few days.

Tomorrow will be warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s. This is well above average for the beginning of December, thanks to strong southerly flow pulling in warmer air.

Winds stay strong through Friday. Wind alerts paint the state through Friday evening with High Wind Warnings in northwestern Kansas, High Wind Watches in southwestern Kansas, and Wind Advisories for all of eastern Kansas.

Gusts can be expected from 30 to 50 MPH across the region. Tomorrow will not be a good day to hang any outdoor Christmas decorations. Winds will start out of the south in the morning, but an approaching cold front will arrive on our doorstep Friday night. We then see a northerly change in our winds, resulting in much cooler temperatures overnight into Saturday.

Temperatures drop in the wake of the cold front. Highs plummet near 30 degrees from Friday into Saturday as we crash back into the 40s. Temperatures dance near our seasonal average as we head into the start of the workweek before we cool off again on Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 40 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 68 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 26 Wind: N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 41 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll