An area of showers and storms continues to lift into southern Kansas from Oklahoma this morning. It is a broken line but has some heavy rainfall embedded within, as well as frequent lightning. Some of our south central Kansas counites have seen one storm after another. This has prompted Areal Flood Warnings for counties in green through Sunday afternoon and evening. Some readings of over 5 inches of rain have come in from Harper county.

Severe weather is not expected. We will have to deal with a few lingering showers especially through the morning hours. Best chance stays across southern Kansas.

Hopefully we can get showers to break and taper off a bit around or just after lunchtime. Signs are pointing to a few raindrops sticking around through the entire day, but coverage really falls off. It looks like the afternoon will be fine to be outdoors.

What a gorgeous day in the temperature department! We are expecting upper 60s to upper 70s across the state. Talk about a change! Expect cloudy skies and winds out of the north to help keep those temperatures on the lower end. After 95 on Saturday, this will feel nice.

Another weak disturbance rolls through on Monday, giving southern Kansas another chance at some light and scattered showers. We will keep a slim chance in the forecast through the day. Amounts will not come to much.

We stay cool on Monday as well, with warmer air beginning to inch back by Tuesday. Wednesday our highs will be near-average and then expect some hot air again by the end of the week. We will watch the potential for another storm system by Friday and Saturday, but we still need to iron out those details.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 78 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 60 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears