We will notice some much-needed weekend improvements. After a chilly past few days, our highs will jump into the 50s for the afternoon. A few spots could touch 60 degrees. It will be a bit breezy with a south to southwest wind between 10 and 20mph. This warmer air and sunshine will help eat away at the current snow pack in place.

Our temperatures only keep climbing as we head into Sunday. Most of us can expect to see afternoon highs in the 60s. Winds pick up even more, and this is going to prompt critical fire danger in spots on Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for Sunday, specifically in southern Kansas.

Sunday morning we SPRING FORWARD as Daylight Saving Time begins.

We are keeping an eye on a few spotty showers on Monday, but a better chance for some rain and storms returns on Thursday.

Overall, we are favoring a warmer than average pattern.

3/12/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 55 Wind: SE/SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 43 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.