Our weather is reminiscent of the movie, Groundhog Day. We keep repeating the same stormy pattern over and over again. This evening the entire state is in a Slight Risk for severe weather. There is an Enhanced Risk for severe storms to the north where numerous severe storms will concentrate.

After 5 PM, new storms gear up to produce large hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out first up north. This will cluster into a large complex of heavy rain and thunder as it moves to the southeast through our viewing area overnight.

Due to expected heavy rainfall with multiple clusters of storms, a Flood Watch is in place for many counties. Please stay weather aware and do not drive nor walk through flooded areas!

This system should clear by Wednesday morning. While a leftover shower is possible near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line, we will be in a lull until the next round develops Thursday evening.

More severe storms are possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Hail and high winds are primary. The tornado threat is low, but not zero like we have seen with each round this week. Much of the state placed in a Slight Risk.

A mixture of sun and clouds gives us continued highs in the 80s with lows primarily in the 60s into the weekend. The humidity will be higher farther east, but it is not too burdensome. The weekend does not look as active as it has for most of the work week when it comes to storms. Highs will climb next week as 90s begin to make an appearance. We will return to a persistent stormy set-up next Tuesday evening.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 60 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman