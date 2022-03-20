Warm and windy is the name of the game as we wrap up the weekend. Most of us will make a run into the mid 70s today, with a few spots potentially touching 80 degrees. The trade off will be strong winds developing from the south between 10 and 30 mph at times.

Those strong winds are prompting a significant threat for grassfires today. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for the entire state of Kansas through 8 PM Sunday. Burning is NOT advised as fires can and will get out of hand quickly.

Our recent rain and snow mix did not help our crippling drought across the state. We need more moisture. Good news, a large storm system will impact our region as we venture into the new work week.

A few showers are possible overnight, but the better chance is going to come during the day on Monday. A wave of moderate to heavy rainfall looks likely, especially into the afternoon and evening.

This will last into Tuesday with some more moisture available. Due to our cooler temperatures accompanying this storm, we do have to watch out for some snow to mix in, mainly out in western Kansas. We will stick with spotty rain/snow chances through Wednesday.

Colder air sinks in for the middle of the week, but some spring relief does follow into the weekend. Temperatures should return to near or slightly above average for this time of year.

3/20/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 77 Wind: SW/S 10-25

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 50 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 56 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 40 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears