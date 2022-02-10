Our northwesterly flow pattern continues, bringing a weak system through Friday. Winds increase with the temps, resulting in elevated fire concerns.

A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect for portions of northcentral Kansas into southwestern Nebraska at 12PM Friday until 6PM.

A few sprinkles/showers may affect northeast Kansas with a shot for snow showers along the Kansas/Colorado state line into Friday night. Little to no accumulation expected. Much colder Saturday than we have experienced lately. Another front flirts with us Sunday before turning warmer early next week.

A potent storm system is aligning for next Wednesday and Thursday. We will have the moisture for rain before colder air comes in changing rain over to snow for some by next Thursday morning.

A storm to watch as moisture may be fruitful to the tune of an inch or two of rainfall. Could also have some energy for thunder Wednesday before the cool down and change to snow. Not everybody gets the snow as drier air may rob that feature for many. Fire danger will be high leading to this storm as winds/temps increase. Gusts during this event could easily top 50 MPH.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: SW/NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 61 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow.