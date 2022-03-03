A front has stalled across the Sunflower State, keeping some in the 40s to the north and 80s to the south. The fire danger is high and will continue to be approaching critical levels into the weekend. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are in place through Friday.

There is an isolated chance for a shower out west and to the north Friday. Not much to write home about and model guidance as we approach tomorrow looks more and more pitiful for moisture. Wind gusts from 35 to 45 MPH are likely and will enable any grass fire to spread quickly. Relative humidity values are going up farther east, but western Kansas will see a decline which will make the fire threat highest in that part of our viewing area during Friday afternoon. The boundary that sagged south today will surge to the north offering more warmth throughout most of the region.

Saturday morning a few sprinkles or a light shower is possible around Wichita. We will see an uptick in moisture near and north of I-70 where rain showers will blossom for northcentral communities as colder air takes over the northwest leading to flurries and light snow. Any accumulations will be light, if at all. This lifts northeast during the afternoon. As it tracks away, isolated stronger storms capable of hail will form across northeast Kansas and build back into our viewing area. This will not last long and coverage is spotty. This will be a day with a huge temperature swing setting up across Kansas from the 30s to the northwest and 70s around Wichita and points southeast. The fire threat reaches critical levels farther east, including southcentral towns.

We are all in the chill Sunday. The morning looks dry before two areas of moisture develop during the afternoon into the evening. One around Wichita that offers rain switching to snow into the overnight. To the west, another batch of snow. Any accumulations of rain and snow will be light. Temperatures next week take a significant detour from this week. We will have another stronger cold front by next Thursday and will need to watch for the possibility of light snow.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 46 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 30 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 24 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman