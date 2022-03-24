The stubborn low-pressure system that has affected us the last few days is slowly moving away as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures rebound and stay on this trend over the weekend.

We have a subtle wind shift Friday that may squeeze out a random sprinkle or shower. Amounts will not be much and coverage is sparse.

Winds also increase closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. A Fire Weather Warning is posted for parts of northcentral Kansas due to the dry, warm and gusty conditions.

There is another slim chance for a sprinkle or a rain shower Saturday before temperatures hit the accelerator into early next week. Rain and snow showers Sunday look confined to northeastern Kansas. Highs Monday into Tuesday will easily be in the 70s with several 80s. Winds pick up increasing our fire concerns.

Late Tuesday evening, our next system is on deck and may persist through Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during this time, but it will not be a washout. There may be enough juice and instability to produce a stronger storm or two during this event. Snow may accompany this system farther north and west as temps cool. Something to watch and be weather aware as this system comes into better focus over the weekend. Our active stretch continues the first few days of April with yet another system capable of rain and possibly snow.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or shower. Hi: 65 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman