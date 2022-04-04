Kansas is sandwiched between two features: a high-pressure system to the north and the opposite, a low-pressure system tracking east through the southern Plains of Texas. The latter will cause a stir across Texas into Louisiana and Mississippi this evening. An Enhanced Risk has been placed over this part of the country where all forms of severe weather are possible later today from Dallas to Jackson. Tornadoes are also on the table.

Overnight, clouds will briefly thin here at home, but return Tuesday as our next cold front arrives. Winds will become much stronger and stay elevated the remainder of the work week. Gusts will range from 40-50 MPH on average. Tuesday night into Wednesday, locations to the northwest face even stronger wind gusts more than 50 MPH. This will create low visibility due to blowing dust.

Fire danger will be high this week especially west of I-135 where the drought is the worst. Every day needs to be monitored as any fire will quickly spread in such gusts.

Fire Weather Warnings are posted for Tuesday to the northwest.

A much larger area is under a Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday, including the Wichita and Salina areas.

A High Wind Watch is also in effect for Wednesday out west where winds will gust from 50 to 65 MPH!

The advancement of the cold front will offer up a few showers to the north. A stronger storm may blossom southeast of the Turnpike Tuesday afternoon into the evening. There will be a short window for any rumble of thunder as the cold front sweeps through the state.

The slight bump in heat we gain Tuesday disappears Wednesday and the rest of the week. Highs will drop to the 50s and 60s which is just below average for this time of year. No hints of any additional rain once the Tuesday front clears.

The weekend will be dry, breezy and start the climb back to the 70s for highs. Next week we have a shot for showers and thunderstorms by Monday, but right now this system does not look that organized for us.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Lo: 43 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 72 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 39 Wind: N/NW 10

25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman