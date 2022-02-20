Snow continues to melt from southcentral into eastern Kansas. Locations with more of this on the ground will see slightly cooler temperatures before our next Arctic front arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Highs into Monday will climb into the 70s for many communities!

Those not blessed by snow with our most recent round may even inch closer to 80 as the front sags from the north to the south slowly. As temps rise Monday afternoon, relative humidity values drop and winds increase, high fire concerns will plague portions of the Plains. We have Fire Weather Watches and Fire Weather Warnings in effect to the southwest Monday.

As the strong cold front makes it travel across Kansas, it may squeeze out a few snow flurries to the north and freezing mist East of I-135 Monday evening into the overnight, wrapping up early Tuesday. Amounts look light with little impact to our roadways into the Tuesday morning commute. The big story will be the shift away from spring-like temps early this week to being locked in the freezer from Tuesday through Friday.

Winds will be elevated with this frontal push. We have another system on deck Wednesday night into Thursday.

Snowfall accumulations at this time look light for the region. We may have slightly more accumulations to the northwest around the Goodland area and East of the Turnpike. Temperatures will begin to moderate next weekend, but it will be a slow climb.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

Wichta:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 40 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 70 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 18 Wind: SW/N 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 29 Lo: 6 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 14 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 24 Lo: 8 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 32 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 41 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman