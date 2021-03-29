Storm Track 3 Forecast: High fire danger Monday due to strong winds and dry conditions

We’ve got a cold front on the way but before it arrives it’s going to be a very windy and warm day.

Fire Weather alerts and High Wind alerts will be in effect today. Gusts could exceed 50 mph. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged due to warm, windy, and dry conditions.

Highs will be in the 70s to 80s.

Skies will be sunny before a few more clouds move in with the cold front tonight. It won’t have much moisture to work with but a rain or rain/snow shower can’t be ruled out into Tuesday.

Winds won’t be as strong by Tuesday but they’ll still be gusty at times. Winds will also be out of the north which will cool us down into the 50s. Every day that follows the rest of the week will gradually turn warmer, highs will return to the 60s and 70s.

High pressure will be dominant across the region most of the week which will keep skies fair and dry.