We have quite the spring-like feel out there to start the new work week. Most of us will make a run at the 50s this afternoon and even potentially a few lower 60s across southern Kansas. Winds are noticeable but not overly strong out there today. Enjoy all this sunshine!

Tuesday will be one of our warmest days so far this year. We will trend toward the 60s and I even think southwest Kansas could reach 70 degrees. Winds do pick up out of the south as a trade off.

We could see sustained winds between 15 and 30 mph with higher gusts on Tuesday.

This, on top of low humidity levels, will allow for high fire danger conditions. Fire Weather Watches are in place for a good chunk of central and western Kansas starting Tuesday morning and lasting into the early evening hours. Burning is NOT advised as fires will get out of hand quickly.

Our next storm system drops in late Wednesday into Thursday morning. It will be warm enough to begin as rain before a transition over to snow early Thursday. Exact location of the rain setting up late Wednesday seems to favor along and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

The transition over to snow will be brief but heavy through Thursday morning. Some of our model guidance is hinting at measurable snow for parts of eastern and specifically southeastern Kansas. I do think Wichita could tap into some of this. We need to keep an eye on the forecast over the next two days.

Colder air sinks in Thursday but it is short lived. We are warm again into next weekend.

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 59 Wind: SW/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 47 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 14 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears