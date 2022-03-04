Strong winds out of the south will help usher some warmer air in place for Friday. Most of us should reach the 70s yet again as temperatures soar upwards of 20-25 degrees above average.

Those strong winds will also bring high fire danger to most of the state. Due to our worsening drought across the Sunflower State, we have plenty of fuel for fires to get out of hand quickly. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are now in place through today and some even last into tomorrow.

Winds will be strong at times, with gusts upwards of 40 mph + for both today and tomorrow. Fire danger lingers into Saturday as well.

Our next storm system begins to work into the state Friday evening into Saturday. It looks like the best support, moisture transport and storm chances will stay just to our north and east. A few sub-severe thunderstorms are possible Friday night and Saturday morning for the eastern KSN communities, but I am not expecting much with this round.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for severe weather towards Kansas City.

Another wave of rain and potentially a little rain and snow mix is looking more likely on Sunday. This would be incredibly welcomed as we are substantially dry.

Temperatures take a bit of a turn as we head through Sunday and most of next week. We will cool way down to near or even below average.

3/4/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 55 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: S/W 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 30 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 24 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears