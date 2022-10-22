Our next cold front is looming off to the northwest this evening. Expect warm and wind conditions across the state on Sunday before it arrives.

Temperatures jump into the upper 80s for most across the region. The day will start mostly sunny, but cloud cover will gradually increase in the afternoon. Winds will be much strong tomorrow than they were today.

Tomorrow will not be the day to wear a hat. We can expect sustained winds out of the south from 20 to 40 MPH. Gusts will be even stronger, near 50 MPH for some.

High Wind Warnings are in place for much of southwest Kansas, and High Wind Watches cover a small portion of northwest Kansas. Wind Advisories paint the eastern half of the state through late Sunday night.

Strong winds and dry conditions can only lead to heightened fire weather concerns. Much of western Kansas is under a critical fire weather risk. Fire Weather Warnings and Watches are in place for almost the entire KSN viewing area. Please, no outdoor burning this weekend.

Once the front arrives tomorrow evening, it will spark a few showers and thunderstorms for those in central Kansas. Isolated storms will work across southcentral Kansas and eventually spread north of I-70 by the late evening.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible tomorrow night. Strong winds will be the primary concern, but we will also be watching out for large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado. Central Kansas is at a marginal risk for severe weather, while areas from Salina and the northeast are included in the slight risk.

Rainfall will follow us into Monday morning and will be widespread across the eastern half of the state. Portions of southwest Kansas could see some showers on Monday, but those to the northwest will likely miss out on any rain. We dry out by the late afternoon, but a few isolated showers could linger along the Oklahoma/Kansas state line early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures dip behind the passing front. We dive from the upper 80s tomorrow to the low 60s for the start of the week. Highs remain much closer to our seasonal average through the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 63 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll