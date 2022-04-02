An active weather pattern is taking shape to wrap up the weekend and enter into the first half of the upcoming week. This will increase winds from west to east overnight and into Sunday. Winds gusting upwards of 45 mph will be possible leading to heightened fire concerns Sunday.

Fire Weather Warnings are in place for portions of southwestern Nebraska and north-central Kansas Sunday afternoon and evening.

Due to increased winds and limited opportunities for significant rainfall, our fire danger will remain elevated in some parts of the state to start the upcoming work week. As moisture slides east of the region Wednesday, gusty conditions will keep heightened fire concerns in place.

The first storm system arrives Sunday as a cold front slices through the state. A few sprinkles may develop across western Kansas, but better opportunities will settle in across south-central Kansas Sunday night.

The heaviest of the rain will pool across northern and northeastern Oklahoma with a few spotty showers possible into Monday morning as some of this moisture slides northward.

Lingering moisture will remain Monday helping to spark a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder, mainly to the south, before a secondary system arrives on Tuesday to bring a last round of rain through the region before it exits to the east.

Despite several opportunities to find a few sprinkles and showers the next few days, most of the KSN viewing area looks to miss out on meaningful rainfall accumulation as the higher totals will sit across southeastern Kansas into Oklahoma. A trace to a few hundredths of and inch of rainfall remains possible with totals approaching 0.25″ or more situated for areas mainly along and east of the Turnpike.

High pressure builds in through the second half of the work week into next weekend keeping our sky dry and plenty of sunshine in the mix. Temperatures will also trend cooler as our rain chances exit the region with daytime highs into the 50s and 60s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 46 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 75 Wind: S/N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Lo: 45 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 43 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 45 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige