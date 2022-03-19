The weekend is off to a beautiful start with plenty of sunshine and spring-like temperatures. This trend carries us into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the 70s as winds turn gusty leading to high grassland fire concerns.

Fire Weather Warnings remain in place for many Sunday afternoon and evening. Winds gusting in excess of 40 mph will be possible.

Much needed moisture is on the way as we start the upcoming work week. Heavy rain at times and rumbles of thunder will be possible into Monday afternoon as rain becomes more widespread across the state.

As temperatures take a colder turn each night and northerly winds usher in below average temperatures, some snow will mix in on the northern and western edge of this storm system. Some of this snow could be heavy at times as there is an abundance of moisture available in the atmosphere for this storm system to use. Scattered rain and snow showers will linger Tuesday before this storm system exits to the east by Wednesday.

With more clouds and precipitation chances, temperatures take a dip into the 40s and 50s for daytime highs Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. By the end of the work week, high pressure returns to build in some drier weather, plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

3/19/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 77 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 50 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 55 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige