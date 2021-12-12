Storm Track 3 Forecast: High fire danger Sunday, temperatures on warming trend

Another brisk start to the morning but temperatures will be warming efficiently under abundant sunshine through the afternoon. Expect daytime highs to rest into the 50s and 60s.

Winds will be elevated across central Kansas gusting at times over 25 MPH leading to heightened fire concerns.

Areas highlighted by critical fire conditions across northern Oklahoma into the Oklahoma Panhandle, Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect until 6 PM this evening.

Due to the recent dry and abnormally warm conditions, any spark that catches could quickly get out of hand. It is best to hold off on any burning plans across the entire KSN viewing area through the end of the weekend.

Winds back off tonight across most of the state as temperatures dip into the 20s and 30s.

Temperatures warm under sunny skies to start the upcoming work week.

Daytime highs will rebound to the 60s and 70s by the middle of the week which will put record high temperatures in jeopardy.

The heat does not last long as our next cold front takes shape and slides through the region Wednesday night. As this front passes through, winds will turn blustery with some gusts in exceeding 45 to 50 MPH. There will not be much in the way of moisture leaving many dry as the frontal boundary passes through the Sunflower State.

Temperatures on the back side of this system take a colder turn through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige