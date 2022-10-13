High fire danger, unfortunately, is the new norm on warm, windy and dry days.

Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect through Friday evening. After sundown, winds will lighten up and humidity levels will rise.

Temps will be comfortably cool overnight.

Warming winds return Friday. Where the highest gusts are found, another batch of Fire Weather Watches and Warnings have been issued.

Temperatures will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s. This will be one of the warmest days for the next few.

Temps drift cooler Saturday as rain develops briefly in southeast Kansas. Across the state line into Oklahoma, you will find a greater chance for showers and storms. This will be close. The slightest twitch north could bring a shower or two to areas near the state line.

At the end of the weekend, another push of cooler air sinks southward allowing highs to dip to the 60s and lower 70s at the beginning of the new work week. Next week looks bone dry, enabling the drought to deepen further. Temps will gradually warm before returning to the 80s once again by week’s end. Winds do not look terribly strong which will be a saving grace in our fall fire season.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 43 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 83 Wind: W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: SW/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman