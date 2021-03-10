Storm Track 3 Forecast: High fire danger through mid-week before moisture chances rise

Windy and warm again today will mean our high fire danger continues. Fire Weather Warnings will be in effect today for most of the area. Wind Advisories will be in effect too due to wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph. Some gusts have already been this strong over the last 24 hours.

Strong southerly flow will warm us up into the 70s to low 80s. There is a slow-moving cold front to the north that will start to cool Northwest Kansas down to the 60s.

There is some moisture impacting the eastern edge of the area where a few sprinkles can not be ruled out but any raindrops will keep sliding to the east as skies turn partly cloudy. We will have a better chance for showers and storms late in the day between Central and Eastern Kansas.

By evening, the front will spark some storms that could be strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Even though we need the rain, the potential for heavy rain will need to be monitored too.

Storms persist into the overnight but will weaken. A lingering shower early Thursday is possible along and east of the turnpike but any rain will keep dropping to the southeast. Everyone will wake up to more of a chill in the air.

Once the front pushes all the way through and our winds switch out of the north, we will kick-off a cooler trend starting tomorrow.

With the front dropping just to our south, this will keep our weather agitated. Moisture will build back into the area from the south starting late Thursday night. Showers and storms return to the area into Friday. We will have to monitor the potential for a stronger storm to the south both Friday and Saturday.

Over the weekend there will be periods of rain mixing with snow to the north and west. During this upcoming cool down, lows will dip below freezing.

Highs will stay in the 50s through the middle of next week. Monday will be drier but a quick moving system could bring another shot for a rain/snow shower Tuesday.