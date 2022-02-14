Our next storm system enters the Pacific Northwest today. Ahead of it, afternoon temperatures warmed well-above average.

Winds will increase Tuesday where Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for most of the state.

Conditions are ripe for wildfires and winds gusting from 40 to 50 MPH will enable quick movement of any fire. Gusts increase further Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from 45 to 55 MPH+ as the cold front advances across Kansas. Winds will not lighten up until the system departs Thursday.

The track of this storm system will be key to feast or famine. Rain showers blossom Wednesday afternoon into the evening across central and eastern Kansas. We may hear a clap of thunder or two as some instability will be around the area.

As temperatures cool into the overnight, there will be a defined line where rain changes to snow (freezing rain to sleet) to the northwest of Wichita. Snow will form farther west into Wednesday night.

By Thursday morning our viewing area will be all snow before it tapers by the lunch hour.

Roads will be impacted Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Southern and eastern Kansas will pick up the lion’s share of snow through Thursday morning. Temperatures will be bitterly cold and struggle to make it to freezing during the afternoon.

Temperatures recover by the weekend out west first. It will take longer in areas that receive snow this week to warm. We will need to watch next Tuesday into Wednesday. While most of that storm looks like rain, there will be a wintry component to it. Another system may align by the start of March. We will take any moisture nature can give and hope it keeps coming.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 68 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 47 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 20 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain and storms.

Thu: Hi: 33 Lo: 16 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman