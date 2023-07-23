A warming trend is underway as we continue to get warmer today. Starting in the mid 60s this morning, we head for highs in the middle 90s.

We will be close to our average highs today with some moderate heat across the state.

There might still be enough juice in the atmosphere to get a few storms in this afternoon, but we will have a capping inversion in the atmosphere that will limit storm coverage and may result in storms struggling to form at all.

If storms do manage to form, one or two might become severe, but the threat remains limited and most of Kansas will likely stay dry for today.

Lows tonight will be mild in the 60s and 70s.

The heat will be on tomorrow as we start out work week with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits.

Upper level high pressure will take control and keep us hotter and drier this week. Highs in the upper 90s and triple digits will be the norm. Winds will also be a bit stronger this week.

The heat dome will relax its grip later in the week, which may lead to a few occasional chances of storms, but with the jet stream pushed to our north, it will be more of a struggle to form storms than it has been in previous weeks. Keep that sunscreen handy and stay cool this week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 96 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 99 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.