Storm Track 3 Forecast: High heat and sunshine dominate, late week front brings change

Dew points are still in the 50s and 60s. There is some humidity but the air doesn’t feel too heavy.

This is what has made our hot afternoons bearable. Even though the humidity won’t be too bad it will still be toasty as highs heat up into the middle 90s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and rain chances remain very low. Most of us will remain rain-free all the way through the evening. Lows will be similar to what we’ve been waking up to. Expect mild 60s early Wednesday.

Wednesday will also be mainly dry with fair skies, at least until we get into the evening. An approaching front to the northwest could spark a shower or storm.

Since this rain chance will only impact a fraction of the area, the heat will continue to make headlines. Wednesday and Thursday’s highs will be closer to the upper 90s and triple digits. We won’t begin to get any relief until the end of the work week when a front sags south into Kansas.

The approaching front will also spark another isolated storm chance Thursday night, mainly to the north and west. We’ll then cool a few degrees Friday. The weekend will still be summer-like but more comfortable in the 80s to low 90s. More of a widespread chance of showers and storms will help cool us off a bit too. The weekend doesn’t look like a washout but any outdoor plans will need to be monitored.