After a toasty afternoon, temperatures will fall back into the 30s overnight. With clear and starry skies, we will see temperatures steadily drop after sunset.

Despite the cool start, highs will be well above average tomorrow. We reach the upper 60s across much of the state with sunny skies and strong winds out of the south.

Dry, warm, and windy conditions will lead to heightened fire weather concerns tomorrow, especially for northwest Kansas. Fire Weather Watches are in place from 10 AM to 5 PM. Please avoid any outdoor burning.

High pressure remains locked in place overhead for the upcoming week. This will create a stable atmosphere for the Plains. We will see consistent temperatures and clear skies through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will stay above average through the workweek. Highs hover in the upper 60s through Friday when our next boundary arrives and knocks us down a few degrees.

A stronger system will move into the region next weekend. Not only will it push temperatures back towards the seasonal average but it will also bring much-needed moisture back to the state.

Rain chances look favorable for Sunday as our next cold front tracks through the region. We will have a better handle on timing and totals as we get closer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 40 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll