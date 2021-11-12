Storm Track 3 Forecast: High temperatures bottom out Friday, a hard freeze follows

As another disturbance slides through there are some lingering rain showers to the south and flurries to the west. This moisture will move out by daybreak and clouds will clear back out to reveal more sunshine.

A few more clouds will build into counties closer to Northeast Kansas as a few flurries spin into Northwest Missouri but our area will stay dry today. It will also be windy again too. Gusts could touch 50 mph or higher, especially to the north and west. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for a few of our Central Kansas counties.

Due to dry and gusty conditions, fire danger will be high. Red Flag Warnings have been issued to the northwest again. Outdoor burning should be avoided even where there are no fire weather alerts.

After wind and fire alerts are allowed to expire, skies will be clear after dark and winds will be much lighter. Ingredients for a cold night. There will be widespread temperatures below freezing in the 20s. Freeze Alerts have been issued on the Oklahoma side but we could see some get issued in Kansas too.

After a cold start Saturday, highs over the weekend will be near average in the 50s and 60s. High temperatures will be warmest on Saturday to the north.

Another disturbance will slide through the area over the weekend which could bring a few showers to the north and east. The best chance will be Saturday night and most of the moisture should move out by Sunday.

We will start the new work week dry with high temperatures turning even warmer into the 60s and 70s. This warming trend will last through Tuesday before another cold front comes through and cools us back down.

Once the next front comes through the middle of next week it is not looking like it will spark much moisture in our area.