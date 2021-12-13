Storm Track 3 Forecast: High Wind Watch, widespread damaging winds on the horizon

Warm temperatures are taking over through Wednesday before our next strong cold front arrives. Record high temperatures may be in jeopardy of being broken Tuesday and especially into Wednesday as we climb into the 60s and 70s.

One of the biggest concerns with this next cold front will be the wind. High Wind Watches are in effect for most of the state.

Tuesday we will start to feel the wind building with gusts approaching 45 MPH. The southerly flow will enable temperatures to warm into the 60s and 70s. A few isolated 80s are possible to the southwest into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Winds will keep increasing Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning, we will start to experience gusts between 60 and 70 MPH in western Kansas first. Throughout the day, as the cold front marches east, it will bring these intense wind gusts into central and eventually northeast Kansas.

A widespread damaging wind threat that is not associated with severe thunderstorms looks likely for the Sunflower State. With widespread damaging wind gusts like these, trees could easily be knocked down along with power lines. This may lead to widespread power outages. With it being so dry, this will also kick up a tremendous amount of dust, causing breathing issues and reducing visibility for drivers. Travel for high profile vehicles will be difficult. Winds look to ease by midnight for the KSN viewing area.

Another aspect of the dry vegetation, warm temperatures and power of these winds, any wildfires that are set could be hard to control.

The cold front may spark a shower or a storm primarily near and east of the Turnpike. We will also see the wraparound portion of this work through communities near and north of I-70 where a rain to snow shower is possible. Northwest Kansas stands a better chance of seeing some light snow but little to no accumulation is expected.

Cooler air spills south Thursday into Friday as highs take a detour to the 40s and 50s. We have another push of colder air for the weekend. As this moves through the region, there is a small window for light rain to the southeast Friday. The weekend is dry.

Overall, moisture is still not looking good for us and the drought will keep getting worse. Next week as we approach Christmas, at this time, there are no decent storm systems that will give us any rain nor snow. We have another brief warm-up next Tuesday before temperatures cool heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman