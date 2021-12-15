Storm Track 3 Forecast: High winds ease, chill returns to the region

Today’s weather set-up is historic. For several hours, winds gusted between 50 and 70 MPH, if not higher. Here are a handful of peak wind gusts with the highest in Russell, topping out at 100 MPH to a nearly 70 MPH wind gust for Wichita!

High Wind Warnings linger into the late evening. We are already seeing winds relaxing from west to east.

This warmth with the gusty winds enhanced several wildfires. Fire Weather Warnings remain for many communities through this evening.

As for rain, we had a line of strong to severe storms form across central Kansas. Damaging wind gusts were possible as the line quickly tracked to the east around 55 MPH. As the dryline tracked east, clouds and the rain have shifted away from our region ahead of the parent cold front. The severe threat is now into Missouri and points east/southeast.

Parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin have been under a Moderate Risk for severe weather where a Tornado Watch is still in effect. All forms of severe weather are possible there, including tornadoes.

Cooler air settles Thursday into Friday.

By Friday we have another reinforcing shot of cooler air. This will bring additional cloud cover with a chance for light rain farther southeast. Highs will drop Saturday to the 30s and 40s. We rebound a little Sunday.

Next week I see two additional frontal passages. One Tuesday that may bring a brief warm-up for southern Kansas. Maybe a raindrop? Not much moisture to speak of at this time. We have a stronger cold front next Thursday that will arrive in time for Christmas. This might also bring a rain shower, but the moisture is meager. Looks much colder to celebrate Christmas Eve and Christmas.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman