High winds will lead to not only high fire danger across the state but also issues when it comes to blowing dust and a reduction in visibility on area roadways across western Kansas. Be cognizant of any outdoor activities and how you are disposing of cigarettes today as it just takes one spark to catch for a fire to quickly become out of control today. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for the entire viewing area into this evening.

In addition, areas that have not seen much in the way of rainfall in recent weeks will see dust easily lofted into the air. This has caused a reduction of visibility in some spots to below one mile on highways across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska. Blowing Dust Warnings and Blowing Dust Advisories are in place until 8PM CDT.

Winds will struggle to decrease through the overnight and Thursday is shaping up to be another day featuring winds gusting between 50 and 60+ mph.

This will once again lead to high fire danger across the state.

We do not see much in the way of rainfall this afternoon into this evening though a stray shower or sprinkle will remain possible across central into eastern Kansas.

Another storm system takes shape next week, but it will not be rain for everyone. There is the potential that a few storms could be strong to severe Monday into Tuesday and will be something to monitor in the days to come. Best chances for moisture with next week’s storm system look to mostly stay confined to south-central Kansas leaving many dry through the middle of next week.

4/6/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or shower. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 38 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 59 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 36 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige