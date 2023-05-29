A few showers and storms have hung around the area overnight, but severe weather has not been an issue this morning. Isolated pockets of heavy rainfall have been around, particularly from Barber County to Harper County along the Oklahoma state line.

Showers will remain possible this morning but most of Kansas will remain dry early in the day. Temperatures start out in the 50s and 60s and warm quickly through the day.

Highs statewide look warm again, mostly in the low 80s.

Storm chances today will be a bit lower than yesterday as we don’t have as much support in the upper levels for storm development, but in this pattern we can’t rule out a few stray storms bubbling up randomly during peak afternoon heating around 2pm to 6pm.

Out west, storm chances will be a little better as storms develop in the lee of the rockies and migrate east later tonight. Some models are sticking to another nocturnal storm complex for western Kansas, which would potentially bring some gusty winds and heavy rain late tonight.

Lows tonight will be mild once again in the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow brings another warm day with isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

We remain stuck with an upper level blocking pattern to our east, with a strong high pressure located north of a cutoff low in the deep south. This “Rex Block” has been largely responsible for the stagnant weather we’ve had for the last week or so, as it keeps storm systems shoved to our west and north.

This blocking pattern will begin to decay by midweek as the southern low weakens, and that will allow a trough to approach from the west. This will be our next best chance of rainfall. Daily afternoon thunderstorms will be possible across the state through midweek, but this trough would bring better upper level support and boost our rain chances later in the week by Thursday and Friday.

Still, even with the approaching trough, temperatures will remain fairly steady in the upper 70s to mid 80s statewide. Storm chances stick around at least through next weekend, and some places may pick up an additional inch or two of rain over the coming week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.