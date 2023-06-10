Thunderstorms that rolled through South Central Kansas during the early morning hours bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds have pushed farther into eastern Kansas. Lingering clouds and showers are starting our Saturday across parts of central Kansas but showers will exit the picture early today.

Pleasant temperatures range from the upper 50s and lower 60s early Saturday in western Kansas to middle 60s in central Kansas.

Sunshine will return from west to east today with temperatures getting back to seasonable levels this afternoon. Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop mainly for northern and western Kansas later this afternoon as a cold front closes in from the northwest, but South Central Kansas should enjoy a mainly dry Saturday with the return of sunshine for the late morning and the afternoon.

Temperatures cooled by the overnight rains will warm right back into the Summerlike 80s for highs this afternoon with slightly less humidity than we saw on Friday.

Thunderstorms which develop across northern and western Kansas later this afternoon will work their way across the rest of the Sunflower state during Saturday night but they should not be as strong as the Friday night activity.

Most rain should wrap up Sunday morning as the cold front sinks south leading to a rather pleasant Sunday with cooler temperatures and pleasant humidity levels.

Storm chances will return to western and northern Kansas overnight Sunday night into Monday but this activity is expected to be spotty.

Highs next week look to favor the 70s and 80s, seasonable for the Sunflower State. More disturbances will cross our path next week. We will need to watch the tracks closely. While a few strong storms are possible, the higher chances for severe weather might stay just to our south in Oklahoma and Texas Tuesday into Wednesday.

Hotter temperatures will return by the end of next week into next weekend with a few more 90s thrown in for good measure.

6/10/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: NW/NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Meteorologist Jack Boston