Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hit or miss rain chances persist

There’s not much rain around but an isolated shower or storm is possible early this morning. Despite another mainly dry start, the air is still moist and winds are light. This could create some patchy fog so commuters should still be vigilant behind the wheel.

Clouds hold strong today between Central and Eastern Kansas but more sunny breaks will return to the west. A chance of rain and rumbles will favor Central and Eastern Kansas.

Highs will be warm in the 70s and dew points in the 60s will make it feel muggy. Winds will be stronger today too, especially to the north and west.

By evening we’ll need to monitor Western Kansas where a stronger storm could sneak into the area. Hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats. This will be a small window of opportunity as any storms to the west should fizzle out after sundown.

Thursday night will gradually turn drier as lows don’t take too much of a dip into the 50s and 60s.

Friday is looking pretty dry as rain stays farther to our east and west. At least until Friday night when a chance of rain favors Western Kansas.

Southerly winds will be gusty and strongest to the west. This strong southerly flow will send highs into the 80s. There will be more wind over the weekend.

Hit or miss rain chances will continue over the weekend too. The threat of severe weather is low but a stronger storm with heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

We won’t break this pattern anytime soon. Another front slowly approaches from the northwest and it will keep conditions unsettled once it arrives.