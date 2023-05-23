Hit or miss continues to be the flavor of the game with our rain chances right now. We will see more isolated development primarily in southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle later this evening with a higher concentration from southeast Colorado into New Mexico and western Texas.

While a shower cannot be ruled out closer to Wichita, higher instability resides out west. What develops should track to the southeast into Oklahoma through the overnight and wane.

More isolated showers and storms will be capable of developing Wednesday. There will be higher dew points or moisture streaming in our direction. Diurnally driven showers and a few storms will be fueled by the day’s heating in eastern and central Kansas. These will not be capable of surviving after sunset.

Those who win the rain lottery will benefit from some heavy rainfall as the atmosphere will be juiced and storm movement will be slow. We will also watch areas of eastern Colorado for a batch of storms to move into western Kansas Wednesday evening and through the overnight.

A few of these storms could be on the stronger side, especially across the state line in our Oklahoma Panhandle counties. Strong winds and large hail will be the primary concerns but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

This complex could keep rain popping for a better and more widespread chance for the Sunflower State on Thursday. As the week goes on, more 80-degree temperature readings will be noticed especially farther East due to a lack of cloud cover and less spotty rain chances.

Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will stay around the region the rest of the workweek and over the holiday weekend. Certainly not a washout but please keep an eye to the sky for lightning and an ear out for any thunder as we enjoy outdoor activities to kick off the unofficial start to summer. This unsettled weather pattern, with a higher concentration for on/off rain chances, will be most favored out west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman