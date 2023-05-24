Fairly quiet at Lunchtime across Kansas with just some isolated diminishing showers in and around Southwest Kansas. Temperatures are warming nicely into the 70s across much of the Sunflower state with some sunshine over central Kansas and more in the way of cloud cover over western Kansas. More hit or miss shower and thunderstorm activity should develop this afternoon with the best chance over the western part of the state where the atmosphere is more unstable. Temperatures are headed for highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon, right about average for late May.

More isolated showers and storms will be capable of developing Wednesday afternoon and just like recent days, the best chance for storms will occur over western Kansas where the atmosphere is more unstable and southeast winds will lead to upsloping. Some storms in western Kansas, especially in Southwest Kansas can produce hail and strong wind gust, especially later this afternoon and this evening.

There will also be higher dew points or moisture streaming in our direction through the remainder of this week. Diurnally driven showers and a few storms will be fueled by the day’s heating in eastern and central Kansas. These will not be capable of surviving after sunset. Those who win the rain lottery will benefit from some localized heavy rainfall as the atmosphere will be juiced and storm movement will be slow. We will also watch areas of eastern Colorado for a batch of storms to move into western Kansas Wednesday evening and through the overnight.

This complex could keep rain popping for a better and more widespread chance for the Sunflower State on Thursday. As the week goes on, more 80-degree temperature readings will be noticed especially farther East due to less in the way of cloud cover. Only slight rain chances are anticipated for the upcoming Holiday weekend. Go ahead with any outdoor plans you may have for Saturday, Sunday and on Memorial Day as it will be rain-free the bulk of the time. Temperatures will tend to more Summerlike levels, especially by Sunday and Monday as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds over the Plains.

Wichita:

This afternoon: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston