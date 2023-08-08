A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 PM Tuesday. This includes Colby and Goodland. The atmosphere is prepping for the next round of severe weather, set to develop over the High Plains of eastern Colorado and western Nebraska late this afternoon.

This will arrive in the far northwest part of our viewing area between 6 and 8 PM Tuesday.

Large hail, damaging winds and a tornado or two are possible.

What happens early this evening to the northwest blossoms into a complex of rain and storms overnight, spreading across northern Kansas and then tracking southeast, expecting to arrive in the Wichita area after 4 AM Wednesday.

Damaging winds will need to be monitored through the overnight as this complex travels across the state.

A Flood Watch is in effect to the northwest.

This complex will release more stable air in its wake for our viewing area Wednesday. Temperatures will also drop a few degrees.

This does not last long before the heat builds back through week’s end. Isolated storms are possible out west Thursday with hotter temps in store Friday.

Due to the rich moisture in place, it may be hot enough to spark heat advisories especially farther east. The weekend looks seasonable with storms around but it will not be a washout.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: E/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman