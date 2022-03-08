An area of light to moderate snow is moving through western Kansas today. It will not amount to much but reduced visibility is possible at times. Otherwise we will see an uptick in cloud coverage today. Most of us only make it to the 40s yet again. This is well-below average for this time of year.

Wednesday looks to be our warmest day of the next few as upper 40s and lower 50s are possible across the state. We will have to watch our next storm system move in later in the day. This will bring big winter impacts to part of the state. Right now, it appears that snow will drift in to far northern Kansas around and after lunch on Wednesday.

Areas along and north of I-70 should see the biggest impacts from this storm system. Wichita area should expect to see the lowest range of snowfall totals.

We have Winter Storm Watches in place for northwest Kansas counties. This will likely be expanded.

The storm system brings snow through Wednesday night and at least the first half of Thursday before moving east. The farther south you are, the lower your snow chances look.

Cold air sinks in for Thursday and Friday before some nice and warm changes by the weekend, specifically Sunday.

3/8/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 46 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 50 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 25 Wind: SE/NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 31 Lo: 18 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears