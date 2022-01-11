Storm Track 3 Forecast: Holding on to the warmth a bit longer, changes invade

Another warm and gorgeous day across the Sunflower State. Most of us ended up making it to the 50s and a few even in the lower 60s.

Another relatively mild night is on tap for mid January standards. Most of us should only fall to the 20s, with upper 20s closer to Wichita. Our stronger winds will die down later on this evening into tonight.

Our overall pattern for the next few days has air streaming in from the west. This will keep our air very dry across Kansas. We can expect more sunshine and warm temperatures on the way through Thursday. More 50s are on the way, so find some time to get outdoors if you can! Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 43 degrees in Wichita.

Our warm and dry stretch will break down into late week. The next storm system we have our eye on is shaping up for Friday. The bulk of this storm system is going to stay in the upper Midwest and Plains, but a tail end of moisture could drop into Kansas along a cold front. I think that those in the northern portion of Kansas have a slightly better chance for some light rain or light rain and snow, with the potential for accumulating snow remaining higher in far northeast Kansas. Something we will keep an eye on as it is still a few days out and storm track is changing.

Weekend temperatures will return to a more seasonal chill. From the 50s we will drop back to the 40s, but overly cold air is not expected for now.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears