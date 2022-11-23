There is a spring-like feeling in parts of Kansas today as temps warmed into the 50s and 60s. This will be our last mild day for a few before a cold front enters the state tonight.

Moisture has been streaming north and is evident in the abundance of cloud cover.

Overnight areas of drizzle, fog and a few rain showers will be possible as the front swings on by.

Our far southwest counties may see flurries mixing in with the rain. Any drizzle/showers with this batch farther east ends early on Thanksgiving.

Snowfall accumulations will be light, if any, near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line with higher totals in Texas, the Oklahoma Panhandle and especially New Mexico during the lifespan of this storm.

As the system dives to the south, it will take most of the cloud cover with it late Thursday into Friday. This will not last long before it builds back in our direction before the weekend starts.

High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be comfortably cool primarily in the 40s with a few 50s.

The warmth is being yanked away due to the northerly flow. A strong system in the upper levels of the atmosphere will lift to the northeast into the first half of the weekend. Not seeing much, if any, rain for Friday. Saturday is a different story.

Saturday looks better as the core of this upper-level low tracks northeast and skims our viewing area. How far north and west this positions itself will be key because this will allow for higher rainfall totals Saturday.

Spots near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line may surpass an inch of rain with equally high amounts East of the Turnpike on the approach to the Kansas/Missouri state line. Highs will stay cool with gusts between 25 and 35 MPH.

We clear out Sunday and next Monday. Temperatures climb before the next cold front. This one has a more powerful shot of cold air. Moisture associated with it looks better north of I-70 and in the form of light snow next Tuesday.

Storm track will also be of high importance as this determines who sees the snow and who misses out.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 32 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 57 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman