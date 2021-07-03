Storm Track 3 Forecast: Holiday weekend storm chances for some, warming up

Most are starting the holiday weekend under a mostly clear sky. This is going to be the general trend for Saturday with a few clouds mixing in thanks to high pressure in place.

Highs stay relatively pleasant in the upper 80s to near 90 which is just shy of average for this time of year. It also will not be very humid.

Saturday stays dry with a Southeast wind from 5-15 mph. We will turn our attention to Saturday night for our next storm potential.

I will start off with the fact that the best storm chances stay out west for the holiday weekend starting late Saturday evening. A complex of storms looks to bubble up in Eastern Colorado and begin to track toward Western Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

We do not have much moisture available for tonight, so these storms look to run into some drier air and begin to fall apart as they move into Kansas.

Regardless, far Western Kansas is under a marginal risk for the chance a cell or two could become severe. Gusty winds and hail would be the main concern. This activity should remain fairly scattered.

Our Independence Day forecast looks dry for Kansas, at least during the daytime hours.

It is later on in the afternoon and evening we will watch for a few thunderstorms to bubble up. This activity again should stay out in western portions of the state.

A marginal risk is painted across Southwest and Northwest Kansas for the risk that a cell or two could become severe. The main threats would be damaging wind and hail. This threat includes places like Liberal, Garden City, Colby, Hays and McCook to name a few.

While a few thunderstorms are possible out that way, they will be isolated and will not affect everyone. If you have outdoor plans, please keep an eye on that radar, especially for the evening/firework hours.

Highs on Independence Day should hang around that 90 degree mark. We will stay around there for a few days before getting even hotter by mid/late next week. A few storm chances also stick around in the forecast as a frontal system slides through on Tuesday and Wednesday. Other than that, hot air looks to set in for next weekend.

Have a great weekend! – Meteorologist Warren Sears