The excessive heat is on repeat this week. The remnants of Hurricane Hilary enabled the core of this absurd heat to be pushed overhead. As this tropical system tracks into Canada, it will ultimately help to steer this large area of high pressure to the southwest later this week.

What does this mean for us? It will allow the heat to gradually break down during the workweek with milder air ready to move in for the weekend. Consistent high temperatures in the 100s will stick around through Friday. Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories are in place as feels like temperatures reach near 110 degrees.

There are elevated fire concerns in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska today and again tomorrow. Winds will be slightly higher in this part of our viewing area with less humidity.

We need the moisture, but chances are not looking better for us until Friday night. This evening a few showers are possible in the extreme southwest part of Kansas. However, it is not much to write home about tonight.

Ultimately, high pressure dominating our sky will result in more sunshine and dry conditions.

By Friday evening, a cold front will enter northern Kansas. Rain and storms are possible near and north of I-70.

It will not be until this weekend before this front sags south allowing more across Kansas to partake in a chance for a raindrop or two. Wichita may have to wait until Saturday night at the earliest with Sunday standing a better chance.

This front will chase the triple digits away this weekend into next week which will be welcomed.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 75 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 105 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 104 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 105 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman