You guessed it, another hot and dry pattern is locked in place for the Sunflower State. We can thank a large and dominant area of high pressure over southwest Kansas for this pattern. It carries us into the weekend with intense heat and little to no rain chances.

Highs on Thursday will remain just above our average for this time of year. Most of us climb into the middle to upper 90s. The key today will be the light winds and lower humidity, making it slightly more tolerable. Expect abundant sunshine.

Temperatures gradually warm over the next few days. We will be locked near 100 degrees Saturday through Monday of next week. We do see some signs of this pattern breaking down thanks to a front next week.

Tuesday this cold front begins to work in. What it will do is start to cool northern portions of the state first, before clearing southern Kansas by Tuesday night. There is a bit of moisture also associated with the front, so our rain chances will slightly increase into Tuesday and Wednesday before the front moves out. That will leave us much cooler in the 80s!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 97 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 98 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears