Summer is holding on strong! Late August temperatures are holding high with afternoon highs on Wednesday reaching the lower 90s for most of us. This is right around or just above average for this time of year. Thanks to high pressure in place, expect deep blue skies and light winds in place. This will also help keep our humidity levels at bay.

A few more days of strong sunshine and warm temperatures are expected. Mid 90s are back on the table through Friday.

We will start to see the dry pattern break down a bit into the weekend.

Right now, slim rain chances and lower 90s take hold of the forecast. Friday afternoon into the evening, we will watch for a few random storms across the northwest corner of the Sunflower State. No need to cancel evening plans, but a brief storm is possible. Coverage will be super isolated.

The weekend forecast should be mostly dry, but again a few spotty showers and storms will be found in the state, especially though the afternoon and evening hours. Central Kansas gets a better chance on Saturday and Sunday.

There are newer signs to point to more activity even into Monday and Tuesday. This as a new cold front begins to swing into the region. We will likely bump up rain and storm chances into early next week as well. While this is not a widespread series of events, we keep our fingers crossed for a downpour or two to enter our communities across the entire state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears