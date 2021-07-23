Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot and hazy stretch of weather

Temperatures to start the day are already pretty warm. Thanks to strong sunshine our highs will quickly warm to the 90s by this afternoon.

It is a little bit on the humid side with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Those out west should feel slightly less humidity.

While it will be sunny, our skies will be milky at times due to wildfire smoke from out west. This will reduce visibility and could cause a few breathing problems for those across the state.

Our forecast remains relatively quiet over the next 7 days. A few slim storm chances can be found throughout the state this weekend into Monday, but right now severe weather is not expected. These storms will likely be very isolated.

The weekend looks hot with most of us in the upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. It should be moderately humid for those in the eastern half of Kansas, with slightly drier air out west. These hot temperatures are not going anywhere. We should keep mid to upper 90s in the forecast into late next week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears