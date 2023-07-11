Another round of heavy thunderstorms dove southeast across mainly the western Kansas overnight, missing the Wichita area to the west.

The upper-level high over the southwestern states will continue to expand over the central Plains through mid-week increasing temperatures and squashing any storm chances as the jet stream, or storm track is pushed to the north of the state.

Temperatures have been warming faster this morning thanks to plenty of sunshine and will head back to average levels for the second week of July this afternoon reaching highs in the 90s statewide.

The dew point temperatures are coming up bringing higher humidity as well and driving central Kansas heat indices over the century mark.

There is no more than a slight thunderstorm chance in the northwest corner of Kansas late this afternoon, otherwise the afternoon looks storm-free. With those dew points remaining high, temperatures will not cool below the 70s in central Kansas overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s in western Kansas.

Wednesday should be the most oppressive day of the week with highs reaching into the mid to upper 90s and a few triple-digit highs as well!

With the humidity levels remaining high, heat index values will soar to 100 to 110 degrees and this is dangerous heat! Remember to drink plenty of fluids, use the sunscreen and lower your activity levels if you must be out of doors tomorrow! A cold front will drop into the state the last half of the week perhaps triggering a thunderstorm or two in the eastern half of Kansas by the afternoon. Some of these storms can be strong to severe, especially if the eastern counties of Kansas to the east of the I-135 corridor and Wichita. As the upper high backs to the west late this week, the jet stream will sink back into Kansas with less heat and increasing storm chances.

At the same time the cold front will slowly push across the state Thursday and Friday. Our very best chance for thunderstorms appears to be on Friday but scattered storms are still possible through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be back below-average, generally in the 80s with lower humidity levels making for much more comfortable conditions. It looks to turn hotter again next week, which on average is the hottest week of the Summer!

7/11/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 92 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 73 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston