The heat is still in full force today, but the noticeable difference is that our humidity is climbing. Winds out of the southeast will help to pull in moisture and cause this afternoon to feel muggy and uncomfortable.

Dew points have jumped over the last 24 hours, making our feels-like temperatures soar across the state. This afternoon heat index values will be near 110 while our air temperatures will be close to 105.

This is also the 4th day in a row that Wichita could set a record high temperature.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for a large all of central and eastern Kansas through 10 PM Thursday as temperatures remain boiling and humidity keeps our feels-like temperatures near 110 degrees. Heat Advisories are in place for Furnas and Comanche counties through 10 PM Wednesday.

The air will be drier in western Kansas, but it will still be hot. We have Fire Weather Warnings in place for northwest Kansas through 8 PM as high winds and low humidity will make it easy for any spark that starts to spread quickly.

Temperatures stay toasty for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the triple digits until our next boundary arrives by the weekend.

Not only will we see a return to seasonal temperatures, but we will also see an increase in rain chances with the approach of this cold front. Showers bloom across western Kansas as early as Friday evening with central Kansas cashing in on the rain chances by Sunday night.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 105 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 104 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 105 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll