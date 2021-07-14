Storm Track 3 Forecast: Hot and stormy pattern is here

Temperatures are warm heading out the door. Generally, we are seeing 70s already with dew points in the upper 60s for eastern Kansas and a little lower out west in the 50s.

It is going to get hot again today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Some could even feel close to the triple digits thanks to plenty of humidity in the region. Stay cool!

Our wind across the state looks strong today out of the S/SW 15-25 mph. Those out west could see gusts up to 30-35mph.

We have a very active few days across the state of Kansas. Starting with today, we are expecting a cold front to begin its march through the state. It is a very slow-moving front and is rather disorganized.

The front is a bit more delayed than I was thinking the last few days. This means most of the state is going to see a hot day and storm chances will hold off until later in the afternoon and evening.

A few thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon ahead of the front in Northern Kansas, before becoming a bit more organized in the evening/overnight. This front is moving from northwest to southeast.

South Central Kansas has a slim chance for a stray storm this afternoon, but the better rain and storm chances come on Thursday.

Moral of the cold front story…scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout the state this afternoon through Thursday. A marginal risk of severe weather is in place for North Central Kansas today with more of South Central and Southeast Kansas included for tomorrow. The main threat will be damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out tomorrow.

This frontal boundary likely fizzles out a bit, but could keep pop up rain and storm chances through the following few days. We are keeping slim storm chances in the forecast into the weekend with upper 80s and lower 90s. Some more relief is possible early next week, with mid 80s back in the forecast.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears